Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

This is a seriously delightful and bemusing six episode HBO series about an engaging band of compadres who stage horror scenarios.

Or, at least, that’s where it’s centered.

There are also any number of other slyly funny and unusual characters, who come and go, almost randomly.

It takes place in an unnamed Latin locale. And in Los Angeles.

And, if you are confused, but intrigued as you should be, since this is not only unique, but quite clever and entertaining in an unassuming manner, listen to the podcast above, which provides significantly more explanation.

