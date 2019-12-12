Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Now as the year is drawing to a close, movie fans finally get the tutorial on great acting they crave.

In Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson is Nicole; Adam Driver is Charlie.

He’s a stage director, on the rise in NYC. Where she is an actor on the rise in many of his plays.

They are married. Their marriage is falling apart. They separate. She goes to LA to audition for a part in a TV series, taking their one son with her. She files for divorce.

The film is about how the two of them cope with each other and their situation.

Baubach’s direction, and Johansson’s and Driver’s acting create one of the year’s best films. Despite the awkward nature of the subject matter — divorce — this is an indelible, compelling film.

For more, listen to the podcast above.

