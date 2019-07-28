Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

With Quentin Tarantino’s latest, he has taken a step back from his ever-present gore and violence, and crafted an affectionate, frankly sweet homage to film, and the shifting culture that went down in 1969.

Leo DeCaprio is a cowboy actor whose career has taken a downturn. Brad Pitt is his long time pal. Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate, a star on the rise, and victim most famously of Charlie Manson’s family. The latter are also present in the film.

This is a movie about movies. This is a movie about L A. This is a movie about the shifting culture and values of that time. All filtered through the unique perspective of Tarantino.

Bottom line, this is our reviewer c d kaplan’s favorite Quentin Tarantino creation.

