Film review & podcast by c d kaplan

South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho is proving himself to be legitimately considered among the premier contemporary film auteurs.

“Parasite,” his follow up to “Okja” and “Snowpiercer,” deservedly won the big prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

At its most simplistic, it is about a poor family of four who infiltrate as employees an unwitting family of considerable wealth.

The social observations and machinations are light and funny, at least for awhile.

The movie takes a turn 2/3s of the way through that is bracing.

For more details, but none that will ruin the film if you haven’t seen it, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream