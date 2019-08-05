Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Romantic comedies are in a bad way it would seem.

There are only so many ways to tell these tales. They have been presented so much through the decades because we crave seeing folks we like fall in love. So the genre has become formulaic and hackneyed.

Which is why the very sweet and funny if not groundbreaking “Plus One” is to be cherished.

Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid as the BFFs, who fall into romance, are engaging and believable as two people who really are connected. Ed Begley Jr. is his normal quirky self as Quaid’s father, who happens to be in a May/ December relationship.

We’ve seen this story many times before.

But “Plus One” is fresh and entertaining. Which is all you can really ask of a Rom Com. It’s available at Amazon Prime.

For more specifics, listen to the podcast above.

