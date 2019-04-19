by cd kaplan

In lesser hands than writer/ director Tamara Jenkins, and estimable actors Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti, this independent film about a literate NY couple trying to have a baby could easily have turned into boring cliché.

But so true are the situations presented, so deftly realistic the dialog and emotional reactions, this small film resonates beyond its scope. There is no triteness.

The craft of Hahn and Giamatti, as well as that of young Kayli Carter, who plays a step-niece, who comes to live with them, and become an integral part of their quest, makes this film an engaging, funny, resonant charmer.

