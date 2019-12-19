Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

First time feature director Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim” presents the question, can a film whose main purpose is to present the racial divide in America also be engaging, entertaining and mainstream?

Despite some polemic in its final third, the answer is yes.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya play a couple which, when the movie starts, are on a first date out to dinner at a diner.

They do not know each other. Despite the fact they both are decent people, they do not connect.

On the way home, on a deserted street, they are stopped by an aggressive policeman played by Sturgill Simpson. Because of the officer’s agitation, the situation ratchets out of control. He ends up accidentally dead.

The couple goes on the lam.

The film depicts their interaction with each other, and with those who harbor and help them along the way.

