Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Still, as he moves active as ever decades later through his dotage, Bob Dylan’s inner “The Original Vagabond” lives.

And who better to give it voice and vision than the best chronicler of rock & roll in cinema, Martin Scorsese.

So you go into this “documentary” about Dylan’s iconic traveling Rolling Thunder medicine show from ’75, expecting concert footage and intimate glimpses of backstage shenanigans. All of which you get in abundance.

A haunting version of “One More Cup of Coffee,” featuring mysterious Scarlet Rivera on violin.

Joni Mitchell sharing “Coyote” with Dylan strumming rhythm guitar in Gordon Lightfoot’s home.

Then there’s perspective in hindsight. Including current interviews with Dylan and Joan Baez.

As well as other current interviews, which are trickeration. Which, despite the gotcha aspect are true to the spirit of Dylan at the height of his creative power at the time of this adventure, adding legitimate insight to the whole affair.

One guy’s opinion: “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” available for streaming on Netflix, immediately stands among the best films ever made about rock & roll.

For more insight, listen to the podcast review above.

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream