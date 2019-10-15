Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

The new norm for TV/ Streaming series seems to be that each season is more or less self contained.

It hasn’t always been like that. There’s a great tradition of the season ending potboiler, which requires months of waiting around for the next season and installments to find out what happened.

So it is with HBO’s Sunday evening masterpiece, “Succession.” The Roy family and their conglomerates are under siege. Beleaguered is the word that comes to mind. Family patriarch Logan decides somebody’s got to fall on the sword for the good of the family and the brand.

So he makes a choice, but all doesn’t go as planned in the final scene of the season.

For more details, why you should catch up with this series if you haven’t been watching, listen to the podcast above.

