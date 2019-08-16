Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

One of the great joys of seeing films from around the globe is the opportunity to view how other cultures differ from our own.

“The Farewell,” a lovely and endearing film featuring charismatic Awkwafina, not only entertains, but gives Americans just such an opportunity.

Awkwafina’s character Billie, who was born in China but came to America when young with her parents, stays in contact with her grandma still in the home country, Nai Nai, Shuzan Zhao essentially playing herself. The film, it is said, is based on a true lie.

Nai Nai has cancer, but, because of the Chinese way, that info is kept from her.

Under a ruse the family gathers to be with Nai Nai. Billie must come to grips with her belief that Nai Nai should be told of her condition.

Far from morbid, the movie is most charming.

