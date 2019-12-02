Film review and podcast by c d kaplan
Martin Scorcese once again looks at the mafia and union chicanery in his highly anticipated latest creation, “The Irishman.”
The film features a marvelously understated Joe Pesci as a mobster of influence, Al Pacino as Teamsters Union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and Robert DeNiro as Frank Sheeran, the referenced Irish fellow, who serves both the Mafia and Hoffa.
Scorcese is a master. And he takes his time telling this tale. The film’s run time is three hours and twenty minutes. Which has been the subject of some criticism.
(Warning: This review is longer than usual too.)
There is a whole lot to like and admire about this cinematic creation.
The question is whether it is a masterpiece or not?
For an opinion on that, listen to the podcast above.
