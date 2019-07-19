Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Finding comfort in our environment is an essential human quest.

Discovering serenity in our daily existence is what most adults strive for.

“American Honey” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” contemplate those very essential issues through the contemplation of some folks who might considered fringe members of our culture.

One, Star in “American Honey,” runs off from her dreary life with a band of similarly disparate contemporaries to sell magazines door to door in the upper midwest.

The other, Jimmie in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” is obsessed with reclaiming the home his grandfather built and lived in the Fillmore District of SF decades ago.

Both excellently crafted films are filled with nuanced observations, and are emotionally affecting.

For more details, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music now? Listen at wfpk.org/stream