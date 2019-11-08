Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Let’s be frank from the get go. Fashioning a mainstream film based on the global financial shenanigans that were exposed by the revelations of the Panama Papers is a seriously daunting task.

Even if it features such eminent actors as Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas.

Even if it’s directed by Steven Soderbergh.

If difficult to follow regarding the methods big corporata uses to hide assets, “The Laundromat” is somewhat enjoyable, and at moments, absurd and hilarious.

It is essentially a series of vignettes, which sort of work individually, but not so much as a whole.

For a more in depth analysis of the movie, listen to the podcast above.

