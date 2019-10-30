Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

The lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe) and his assistant (Robert Pattinson) do not know each other but are on an island for a month long stint to tend to the lighthouse.

It is a lonely and foreboding landscape in which they learn of and relate to each other.

Through their tasks and meals and bickering and drunken moments of revelry and rage.

This black and white film is bleak. For pure film lovers only, to be frank.

But there is beauty amid the madness portrayed, to be discovered in the craft of the cinema’s creation.

For a more in depth analysis, listen to the podcast above.

