by cd kaplan

Sam (Andrew Garfield) meets Sarah (Riley Keough) one evening when she’s swimming in the pool at their L A apartment complex. They connect. The make plans to hook up the next day.

When Sam goes to her place, she’s gone, along with all her furniture and belongings. Except one box on a shelf in the closet.

Sam goes on an episodic quest through strange and weird Los Angeles to find her.

Pop culture references abound.

The film intrigues, if its purpose never quite reveals itself.

