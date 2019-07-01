Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

“Yesterday” has a unique premise, and there aren’t many of those these days hitting the big screen.

A momentary global electrical blackout erases the Beatles from history. Their music. Their phenomenon. No more John, George, Paul and Ringo.

So Himesh Patel’s character, who seems the only one who does remember The Fab Four, starts singing their songs, winding his way to fame and fortune.

He’s conflicted but jumps aboard anyway. Lily James is his bestie from back home, whose love remains unrequited and at a distance.

There are a couple of wonderful scenes that turn the underlying mythos over under sideways down.

For more insight into this eminently entertaining movie, listen to the podcast above.

