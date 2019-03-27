by cd kaplan

Julianne Moore proves yet again in Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria Bell” why she is one of the most respected movie actors of the day.

This is a slice of life exposition about a relatively normal person, a middle aged woman simply trying to live her way through each day with the exigencies that are ever present. Dealing with adult children. Her job. Romance.

There are no great plot gotchas, this is a character study, an examination of someone made fascinating by the professionalism of Ms. Moore, an actor at the very top of the food chain.

The always worthy John Turturro plays her somewhat troubled and mysterious love interest.

The interaction of the two make this mature film a fascinating watch.

