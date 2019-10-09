Curtis Eversole is new to the Louisville music scene and is already making a splash with his new single “Birds Flying In Formation”. It’s a beautiful song to play in your headphones, close your eyes, and let the music take you away. Curtis says about himself and the song:

“I began writing a batch of fairly experimental songs in my apartment two years ago, playing with multiple genres and song structures. As the months went by, I formed a band to gear these songs towards an audience. We began playing venues such as Zanzabar and Jimmy Can’t Dance to build a following. With the help of Jon Moore from the local band Goldtone, we co-produced our new single titled “Birds Flying in Formation”. With the EP due to be released later this fall/winter, I hope this single can really connect with an audience– and maybe even take them on a journey.”