Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) has shared a track he recorded with Sparklehorse. Nine years ago they released their joint album Dark Night of the Soul, which came out three months after Sparklehorse leader Mark Linkous sadly took his own life. “Mark and I worked on a lot of music together,” Danger Mouse said in a statement. “But it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.” Also with Patrick Carney of the Black Keys on drums, this is “Ninjarous”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream