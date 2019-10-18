Daniel Martin Moore is a singer/songwriter/producer/activist/staple in the Kentucky folk scene, having collaborated with Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, and Jim James among countless others. Now he’s returned with a new album, titled Never Look Away, which he’ll be releasing with a performance tomorrow night at Odeon. He and his cast of musician friends (including the one and only Howell Dawdy and Alexis Marsh and Dan Dorff Jr. of DYAN) gave us a sneak peak of the new album today during Live Lunch, and you can hear the entire performance below.