Daniel Martin Moore is a singer/songwriter/producer/activist/staple in the Kentucky folk scene, having collaborated with Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, and Jim James among countless others. Now he’s returned with a new album, titled Never Look Away, which he’ll be releasing with a performance tomorrow night at Odeon. He and his cast of musician friends (including the one and only Howell Dawdy and Alexis Marsh and Dan Dorff Jr. of DYAN) gave us a sneak peak of the new album today during Live Lunch, and you can hear the entire performance below.
Live Lunch
October 18, 2019
Tyler is the Visual Media Producer for WFPK and all of Louisville Public Media.
