Louisville based singer/songwriter Daniel Martin Moore shares the first track from his upcoming album called Never Look Away coming out this Fall on Sofaburn Records. Daniel is a busy guy. Not only is he a new father, he’s also the producer of our album of the month called The Pine Mountain Sessions! He’ll be performing August 22nd at The Kentucky Center with Joan Shelley and others to celebrate the new release. In the meantime, check out his new single “By The Beams”.