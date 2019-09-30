Daniel Martin Moore recorded his new album Never Look Away in Black Mountain, NC with fellow musician Seth Kauffman (Jim James, Ray Lamontagne). He then brought the recording home and layered it with some local favorites including Dan Dorff, Jr. on piano; Alexis Marsh on flute, clarinet, and saxophone; Scott Moore on violin; Charlie Patton on cello; with Sarah Teeple adding harmonies on the title track. “Lay A Wreath” is the newest video from the album. Catch Daniel and his band at WFPK’s Live Lunch on October 18th then at Odeon on the 19th!