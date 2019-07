Daughter are the latest band to share their Frightened Rabbit cover from Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight album that will come out July 12th. In a Twitter post, Daughter said, “It was an honour to be given the opportunity to cover such a personal, devastating song. Although we felt we could never really do it justice, we enjoyed every moment of the challenge.” Give a listen to their take on “Poke”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream