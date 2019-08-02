In 2010 the bird and the bee released Interpreting the Masters, Vol. 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates. Now they show their love for Van Halen with the release of Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen, which comes out tomorrow! To promote the release they performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night and surprised the crowd with the addition of Dave Grohl on drums to perform “Ain’t Talkin”Bout Love”…

