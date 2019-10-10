Dave Navarro calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss teaming up with Billy Morrison for their 2nd Above Ground concert, which benefits MusiCares while raising awareness of mental health. Navarro tells us why the organization means so much to him, the tragedy of losing so many of our heroes and friends, and how he keeps a check on his own mental health. The show (which took place last month) was also a tribute to the two musician’s own love of vinyl and saw them performing David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and The Stooges debut LP from front to back along with Perry Farrell, Gavin Rossdale, Billy Idol, Billy Duffy, and Wayne Kramer.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.