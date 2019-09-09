Another must-have box set on the way! November 15th the early years of David Bowie will be showcased in a 5-disc set called Conversation Piece. It will feature 12 previously unreleased recordings, consisting of previously unheard home demos to early mixes of Space Oddity songs. The set also promises higher quality versions of tracks from Bowie’s pre-Space Oddity years, as well as 2019 mixes. Previously cut from Space Oddity because of time constraints, “Conversation Piece” is back in with a new mix…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream