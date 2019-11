A special release is celebrating the 50th anniversary of David Bowie‘s classic tune, “Space Oddity”. It consists of double 7″ singles featuring the original mono single cut directly from the original analog tape, along with with brand new remixes by original producer and longtime Bowie collaborator, Tony Visconti. Check out his remix of “Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud”…

