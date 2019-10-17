First as the frontman for Camper Van Beethoven and then with Cracker, David Lowery has been a mainstay in our musical diet for over three decades. Now he’s returned with his first solo album in three years, an autobiographical survey of his life from 1963 to 2010 titled “In the Shadow of the Bull.” While he was in town performing with Cracker, David stopped by the WFPK studio to perform two deeply personal tracks from this album, which you can hear in the video below.