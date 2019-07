August 23rd David Wax Museum (David Wax and Suz Slezak) will release a new album with Louisville connections! Line of Light is not only produced by My Morning Jacket‘s Carl Broemel, bandmate Tom Blankenship also contributes! For a sneak peek, check out the album track “Uncover the Gold” that the band performed live in Austin…

