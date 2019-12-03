David Yazbek, the artist behind the music for Broadway’s The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and this year’s Tootsie, jumped on the line to speak with Kyle Meredith about the lyrics and music for 2017’s The Band’s Visit, which runs at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts today through Saturday (Dec 3-7). Yazbek, who also co-wrote the theme for Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego, speaks about the musical’s extremely relevant themes of cultures coming together as well as his own family history, growing up in multi-ethnic New York, and how that all came to influence his writing and playing. Yazbek also gives us a glimpse into his next project, and musical adaptation of 80’s classic, The Princess Bride.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some videos below.