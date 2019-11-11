Webster’s dictionary defines gratitude as the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. Wednesday, November 27th, we’ll spend the day counting our blessings by playing your requests all day. Call 502-814-6560 and tell us about a song you associate with being thankful, dedicate a request in honor of someone who’s shown you kindness, let us know a song that helps you through the holidays or anything else you’d like to share. We may just use your comments and song suggestion on the air, November 27th!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are resources for you, family and friends if the holidays are a challenge.

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070