“Lovely Luci” is the debut single from local Indie rock group The Frog Brothers. Their 6 track EP “Cookie” is set to release later this Spring. Residing in New Albany, Indiana The Frog Brothers consist of Zayne Hutchison (vocals, guitar), Patrick Crabtree (Bass), Jonathan Hart (Saxophone), and Austen Allgeier (Drums). Combining modern Indie Psychedelic Rock such as Mac DeMarco and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard with Folky Roots Rock in the realm of Houndmouth and My Morning Jacket, The Frog Brothers have a sound all their own. They’ll release their full length album later this year.