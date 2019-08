20-year-old Declan McKenna is back with a biting anti-war song that is juxtaposed with happy British puppets in his new video. But don’t let the heavy subject matter put you off because the song is also an irresistible earworm! Be warned, though, it’s not just “British Bombs” here– there are plenty of F-bombs, too…

