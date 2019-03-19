Delafaye (Moniker of Andrew Shockley) has resurfaced with a new single “Godspeed” and at the same time is happy to announce the release of his debut album ‘Delafaye’ set for release in the fall of 2019. The song is accompanied by a beautiful video directed by Carter Knopik, encapsulating the full emotional impact of the song.

Delafaye says of the song: “The song is simply about a man leaving everything he loves behind to chase his dream of exploring space. It could be a selfish act because he gets to leave all of earth’s troubles behind, hence ‘the air down here is killing me’. He can’t wait to leave…”