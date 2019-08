Delafaye (Louisville’s Andrew Shockley) has delivered a new single! Gideon gives us another taste of his upcoming debut album, Delafaye, set for release August 23rd via Street Mission Records.

Shockley explains his new song: “I saw the name written somewhere one day and my mind wandered. I found myself making up a story for him, based on a name. This story went on to form his character and turned in to a song I’m very fond of.”

Delafaye’s Gideon is currently in rotation on 91.9 WFPK.