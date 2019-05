Lyle Lovett once said of him, “if we could all sing like we want to, we’d all sound like Delbert McClinton.” Well, that distinctive voice and guitar will be back with a new album July 26th called Tall, Dark, & Handsome. Give a listen to his new tongue-in-cheek song, “If I Hock My Guitar”…

