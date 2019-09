The always entertaining Delbert McClinton calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss Tall, Dark, and Handsome and the stories behind several of its songs. We hear about how McClinton splits his time in his Mexico home and his thoughts on the current political climate of Central America and the US, as well as the struggle of making it in Nashville, working with his kids, and getting his own star on an Austin sidewalk.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.