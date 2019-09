After walking away from the music industry in 2003 due to debilitating stage fright and a fear of flying, Des’ree then turned to a career in alternative medicine, where she eventually became a nutritionist and naturopath. But now she returns October 11th with a new album called A Love Story and her new single proves her voice is just as warm and velvety as ever…

