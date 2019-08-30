Musician Devon Gilfillian is beyond talented as a songwriter, singer, and guitarist which everyone who saw him at our August Waterfront Wednesday would agree. The whole place was rocking and dancing along. What you may not know is he’s one of the nicest people we’ve ever met! Check out our conversation with him plus be treated to a couple of live tunes too.
In the Studio
August 30, 2019
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
