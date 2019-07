Dhani Harrison has just shared his first music since his acclaimed 2017 album, In///Parallel! Of the track Harrison says, “I’ve spent a lot of time stuck in traffic on the M4 motorway going into London recently, it always makes me think of the Banksy that used to say ‘it’s not a race’… it’s definitely not a race now.” Give a listen to “Motorways (Erase It)”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream