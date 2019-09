Dhani Harrison speaks with Kyle Meredith about his single “Motorways (Erase It),” his duel life in scoring films and documentaries (The Case Against Adnan Syed, Beautiful Creatures, Dogs), traveling to Antartica and environmental observations, guesting on new albums from UNKLE and Perry Farrel, and when we might hear from Fistful of Mercy again.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.