Lou Barlow has confirmed on social media what Dinosaur Jr. fans have been fervently hoping– that the band is currently in the studio working on a new album! No further details have been given but Barlow said via Instagram (in Instagram shorthand), ““once th snow stops ima get down t Js and get on w/ it,” referencing J. Mascis. Watch this space for more information as it comes!

To whet your appetite, here’s a track from the last time they recorded together, from 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, “Goin’ Down”…



Plus check out Kyle Meredith’s recent interview with Lou Barlow…

