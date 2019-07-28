Sure, a chance to see the first live performance of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires as The Highwomen Saturday at the Newport Folk Festival would have been amazing. But bringing out the one and only Dolly Parton to perform with them? The crowd knew they were in for a magical time!

The surprise and glorious version of “Eagle When She Flies”…



“Jolene”…



And closing out with an All-Star version of “9 to 5”, bringing out all the women who performed that day, including Yola, Sheryl Crow, Lucy Dacus, Bridget Kearney, Jade Bird, Maggie Rogers and more! (Also look for Jason Isbell who played guitar for The Highwomen)…



Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream