Last year The Doobie Brothers returned to the Beacon Theatre for the first time in 25 years to perform two of their landmark albums, Toulouse Street and The Captain And Me. June 28th you’ll be able to see and hear it with the release of The Doobie Brothers: Live From The Beacon Theatre! Here’s a sneak peek of their performance of the iconic feel-good tune, “Listen to the Music”…

