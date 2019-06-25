Angus Stone is taking a break from recording & touring with sister, Julia, & has revived his Dope Lemon moniker for a new album called Smooth Big Cat July 12th! But we could never describe this new track as well as Angus does: ‘It’s a beers around the pool table at midnight tune. Blue moon music. It’s a song for when the eve is about to turn into something special. Kick back and let this one sail you into a good place my friends.” Check out “Salt & Pepper”…

