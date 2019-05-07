Are we allowed to pick a favorite video of the week? If so, this charmer from Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors would be it! Holcomb is literally singing and dancing with joy alongside not only his actual family, but some impressive friends as well. (Go ahead– try to keep track! Or cheat and see the list of musical comrades below) Bonus: the song is great, too!

Video features: The War and Treaty, NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah & the Lion, Penny and Sparrow, The New Respects, JOHNNYSWIM, The Secret Sisters, Devon Gilfillian, Jon McLaughlin, Ben Rector, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Darlingside, Carly Bannister, Mat Kearney, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Liz Vice, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Stephen Kellogg, The Oh Hellos, Joseph Sean McConnell, Lori McKenna, Propaganda, Natalie Hemby, Nathan Dugger, Rich Brinsfield.

