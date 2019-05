Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors will release their new album, Dragons, August 31st and have just shared the title track! Since Holcomb wrote the song with Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow (about their grandpas, no less) it’s only natural that the latter joins him on the pensive tune. Give a listen to “Dragons”…

