The next Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors album (Dragons, due August 16th) will involve some impressive writers from outside the band, such as The Lone Bellow, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna— but this song is all Holcomb. It’s a deeply personal track about his brother, Jay, who passed away when Holcomb was a teen. Lovingly written and sung with aching tenderness, this is “You Never Leave My Heart”…

