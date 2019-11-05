Thanks to Wax Fang’s Scott Carney for turning us on to the catchy new song, “Show Me The Way”, from the Louisville rock band Drift City. Formed in 2017 by Jason Rivers (guitar, vocals, synth) with Justin North (multi-instrumentalist, guitar, drums), and Rory Hanka (organ, keys, synth), their influences run the spectrum from Gram Parsons to Roxy Music to Radiohead and beyond. Their debut LP, “Mercurial Mirrors,” was recorded at La La Land studio by Anne Gauthier and is set for release in early 2020.

We asked Jason, who wrote the song, to tell us a bit about it. “The backstory to the song kind of changed over the course of its development as we practiced. I didn’t know exactly what I was writing about initially but kept honing it till I found what I believe my unconscious was trying to get out. This I think, ultimately was something kind of spiritual. Maybe that’s weird to say, but I was trying to ask the universe to help find the song. So, basically the song is somewhat metaphorical with life’s path, love, and pain, etc. And lastly, the line, “out of the storm, carry me on high”, I didn’t have until recoding the vocals with Anne at La La Land.”

We like this song a lot and are looking forward to hearing the full album!