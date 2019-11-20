It’s been over three years since Drive-By Truckers released their American Band album and have pretty much been touring and writing ever since, but that has led to some good news! January 31st they’ll release The Unraveling and according to co-leader Patterson Hood, “If the last one was a warning shot hinting at a coming storm, this one was written in the wreckage and aftermath. I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that ‘politics is personal.’ With that in mind, this album is especially personal.” Check out “Armageddon’s Back In Town”…

